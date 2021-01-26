Verizon internet outage reportedly hits customers on East Coast

article

Thousands of Verizon Fios customers on Tuesday reported issues with their internet service, mostly impacting those across the northeast U.S.

Down Detector, a website that offers real-time status updates on outages, showed more than 20,000 reports of issues with both landline internet and mobile internet on Tuesday afternoon.

Cities with the most reported issues included New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, according to Down Detector.

On Twitter, many reported issues with their Verizon Fios Internet service. The company’s support account on Twitter confirmed a fiber was cut in Brooklyn, although it was not clear if that issue was responsible for the entire outage.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.