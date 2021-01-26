Expand / Collapse search
Verizon internet outage reportedly hits customers on East Coast

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 11 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Verizon logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Thousands of Verizon Fios customers on Tuesday reported issues with their internet service, mostly impacting those across the northeast U.S.

Down Detector, a website that offers real-time status updates on outages, showed more than 20,000 reports of issues with both landline internet and mobile internet on Tuesday afternoon.

Cities with the most reported issues included New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, according to Down Detector.

On Twitter, many reported issues with their Verizon Fios Internet service. The company’s support account on Twitter confirmed a fiber was cut in Brooklyn, although it was not clear if that issue was responsible for the entire outage.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 