VIDEO: Chandler officer performs Heimlich maneuver, saves man choking on food

A Chandler Police officer was caught on camera in the right place, and at the right time when a man started choking on food.

Body-cam video released by the department on Monday shows the officer springing into action, performing the Heimlich maneuver on the man near Arizona Avenue and the Loop 202 freeway on June 24, eventually dislodging the food from the man's throat – and saving his life.

"He was found to be choking on food, blocking his windpipe," police said in a tweet. "Our officer did the Heimlich, saving his life."

Police say the man is doing OK.

