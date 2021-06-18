Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

VIDEO: Man escapes assassination attempt in Brooklyn

By Luke Funk
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 5 NY

Man escapes assassination attempt

A man was the target of an apparently coordinated attack by people in two other vehicles.

NEW YORK - It played out almost like a scene from a movie.  Men in two vehicles attempted to carry out what appears to be a coordinated assassination attempt on the streets of Brooklyn.

It happened on Thursday morning in Bushwick.

The NYPD says about 7:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was inside his vehicle in front of 21 Granite Street.

Officers say a car attempted to block him.  The victim, sensing danger, attempted to flee by driving up onto the sidewalk.  He was unsuccessful as he crashed a short time later.

3 SHOT DEAD WITHIN 45 MINUTES IN BROOKLYN AND THE BRONX

Then, a second vehicle drove up and started shooting at him while he was still inside the crashed car.

The shots missed and the man was not seriously injured.

SHOCK VIDEO:  MAN GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF COWERING KIDS IN THE BRONX

Police released a video of the incident in hopes that someone might be able to identify the men involved in the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters