Video shows tractor-trailer nearly crashing into other vehicles on Louisiana highway

It was a very close call for a tractor trailer driver who was lucky to miss traffic after driving down an embankment and crossing several lanes of traffic in Louisiana on March 17 at 11:30 a.m.

The truck eventually stopped and caught fire.

In a Facebook post, the Rayne Police Department stated, "The vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 10 when for unknown reasons it left the roadway, drove down an embankment, crossed The Boulevard and came to rest on private property."

The driver sustained minor injuries.

RPD says the accident is still under investigation.

No names have been released in this case.

