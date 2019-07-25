Video shows young boy riding baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta's airport

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday released the video of a young boy's adventure after finding his way onto the airport's baggage conveyer belt system.

The video shows the young boy entering the restricted area through the Spirit counter located on the North Terminal on Monday afternoon. From there, security cameras follow the boy as he rides on the conveyer belt system, at one point, crawling over luggage in an effort to not go through the high-power X-ray machines.

The boy eventually finds his way into the TSA screen room, startling several agents, causing them to jump from their assigned seats and run to the young child's aid. The agents pull the boy from the belt and are seen comforting him.

The child suffered a few scrapes and an injury to an arm, but appeared unshaken by the incident based on the surveillance video.

Spirit released the following statement on Tuesday in reference to the incident:

