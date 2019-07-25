Viral video shows moment Douglas County firefighter saw colors for the first time

A viral video caught the moment a color-blind Douglas County firefighter saw the American flag for the first time. That video has played around the world and the firefighter to FOX 5 News about the life-changing moment.

It started with two best friends, firefighters at Douglas County's Station Number 4. Spencer Carradine was colorblind and didn't know it.

"I've lived my whole life and never knew that the world could look this beautiful," Carradine said.

Jordan Gardner discovered it when the two men were hiking and he mentioned something about a red barn.

"I realized that he had no idea what I was talking about," Gardner said.

That would lead to the viral video moment on the Fourth of July when his fellow firefighters bought Spencer special Enchroma color blind glasses and showed him the American flag, in color, for the first time.

"It blew my mind," Carradine said. "I didn't expect it to be so emotional."

The Douglas County firefighters had bought and hung a big flag on their truck to make sure it would be the first thing that Carradine saw when he opened his eyes with the glasses on. Gardner had planned for everything but the emotional reaction from both of them.

"It meant a lot to me, I can only imagine how much it meant to him," Gardner said.

"The American flag is one thing I've always stood by. It's what inspires me," Carradine said.

Carradine is now learning his colors from Crayons. He also now has two pairs of glasses for both indoors and outdoors. He does not wear them to fight fires, that would require special testing. For now, he is just enjoying life in all of its colors.