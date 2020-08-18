Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:29 PM MST until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Mohave County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Vive brand launching pumpkin spice spiked seltzer

Published 
Food-drink
FOX Business
article

Vive, a spiked seltzer company made by Braxton Brewing Company, is launching its pumpkin spice hard seltzer next month. (Vive)

It’s the middle of August and pumpkin spice is already on everyone’s mind.

From Pumking’s new whiskey variation of the beloved ale, to Dunkin announcing the earliest launch of its fall-flavored products, and Starbucks returning pumpkin spice coffee and creamers to grocery stores, the season is officially upon us.

So it should be a surprise to no one that pumpkin spice is getting a seltzer makeover.

Vive, a spiked seltzer company made by Braxton Brewing Company, is launching its pumpkin spice hard seltzer next month.

Related: Starbucks to introduce curbside pickup at 1,000 locations, bring back Pumpkin Spice Latte

The direct competitor to White Claw will be the first to roll out a fall-themed spiked seltzer.

"VIVE Pumpkin Spice is likely going to be laughed at initially, but when you try it, you'll quickly understand why we're thrilled to launch!" CEO of Braxton Brewing Company Jake Rouse said via a press release.

The seasonal seltzer is only available, for now, at Kroger grocery stores throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee starting September 2020. A six-pack will run $9.99.

Read updates at FOXBusiness.com.