5,000 volunteers needed for Super Bowl LVII events happening in Phoenix area

Thousands of volunteers are needed to help out with events taking place throughout the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee said in a news release on July 18 that 5,000 people are needed to help out at airports, hotels, and other events before and after the big game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The volunteer program, TEAM AZ, is expected to begin in early August.

"Having hosted the Super Bowl three times previously, Arizonans are well versed in how to welcome visitors and fans and help them enjoy their time here," said Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. "Creating a positive experience for guests is a top priority, and TEAM AZ will be at the forefront of making that happen. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for locals to be in on the action of Super Bowl festivities."

MORE: Super Bowl LVII in Arizona: Fan events announced in downtown Phoenix

Those interested in volunteering must be at least 18 years old and go through a formal application process, including background checks. Volunteers will be required to work three shifts, ranging from four-to-six hours each.

A kickoff event, as well as mandatory training, will be held. Volunteers will also receive a jacket, polo shirt, and hat.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit http://www.azsuperbowl.com/volunteer/ to apply.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: