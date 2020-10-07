Voting early? You can track your ballot if you live in Maricopa County

In Maricopa County, nearly two million of the 2.5 million registered voters will be voting early and by mail. In an era when the integrity of the elections is being scrutinized, early voters in Arizona’s largest county -- Maricopa County -- have the chance to keep tabs on their ballot, in a way similar to how people keep track of a package.

"Each bar code is unique to the voter, and it's unique to the ballot," said Erika Flores with the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Permanent early voters can sign up with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office to receive text alerts, including an alert when their ballot is in the mail on the way to their address, all the way to when their ballot is tabulated.

"Once they fill it out and send it back, they will get a text alert to let them know we’ve received it and is going through signature verification, and once the signature is verified they’ll get a text alert about that as well," said Flores.

Oct. 7 is the first day of voting in Maricopa County for the 2020 election, and so far, it appears county voters are energized to show up and make their voices are heard.

"I think a lot of people feel the vibe. We gotta get this thing right," said early voter James Coffman.

Sign up to track your Arizona ballot

Text the word "join" to 628-683

beballotready.vote

