Want a free COVID-19 antibody test? Donate blood in Mesa on June 16

article

Vitalant and the Holiday Inn in Mesa are partnering up to offer free COVID-19 antibody testing if you participate in their blood drive on Tuesday June 16.

An antibody test can run you more than $100, so donating blood and getting the test free is a real deal.

The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1600 South Country Club Drive in the Holiday Inn's "Superstition Ballroom."

Making an appointment is encouraged and do not donate blood if you are currently sick, Vitalant says.

The antibody test does not test for a current COVID-19 infection.

All donors must wear a face mask.

For more information on the drive and to make an appointment, visit https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx