Washington man who attended UArizona sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on July 21 that a Washington man has been sentenced to prison for a number of drug trafficking and firearms-related offenses.

According to a statement, 22-year-old Jonathan Edward Mayer of Tacoma, Wash. was sentenced on June 30 to 84 months in prison.

"Mayer previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and three counts of Possession of Unregistered Firearms, specifically pertaining to a privately manufactured firearm, or "ghost gun," machine gun conversion devices, and a silencer," read a portion of the statement.

Mayer, according to the statement, was attending University of Arizona in October 2021 when agents executed a search warrant on his apartment.

"Underneath his bed, agents found a bag of marijuana and a "ghost gun" with an automatic conversion switch that rendered it a machine gun. Agents also discovered $20,000 in U.S. currency, individually wrapped cocaine, a small bulk quantity of cocaine, six firearms, high-capacity magazines, a silencer, 10 grams of mushrooms, 15 grams of amphetamines, approximately one gram of LSD, and a gold money counter," read a portion of the statement.

Officials said several firearms, including a pistol loaded with a magazine that was found in a backpack that Mayer carried around campus, were also seized.

"Mayer admitted to mailing marijuana, mushrooms, and machine gun conversion devices through the United States Postal Service to various locations in the United States," read a portion of the statement.