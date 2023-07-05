Watch: Dozens of dogs rescued from hot U-Haul truck

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Watch: Dozens of dogs rescued from hot U-Haul truck

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Body cam video shows over 30 dogs rescued from U-Haul truck

Body cam footage from the Oklahoma City Police Department showed the moment officers were able to rescue 36 dogs, including newborn puppies, from the back of a U-Haul truck. Temperatures inside the truck were recorded well over 100 degrees. (Credit: Oklahoma City Police)

Harrowing body cam footage shows the moment officers rescued over 30 dogs from a U-Haul truck that was sitting in the Oklahoma City heat during one of the hottest months on record. 

On June 5, Oklahoma City police were dispatched to a Walmart after some employees noticed a U-Haul truck that was parked in the middle of the parking lot, according to FOX 25. 

The employees noted that the truck sounded and smelled as though it was full of animals. 

When officers arrived, they cut off the lock and opened the back of the truck to find 36 dogs stacked inside of kennels. 

The smell of the trailer was "overwhelming," according to officers. 

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare were also at the scene to assist and said the dogs were soaked in urine and feces after being left in such tight quarters for an extended time. 

The temperature inside the truck was measured to be well over 100 degrees. 

Body cam footage shared by the Oklahoma City Police Department showed that one of the cages also had several newborn puppies. 

351d441b-

Still image from body cam footage showing officers rescuing dogs from hot U-Haul truck. (Oklahoma City Police )

Officers can be seen taking cages out from the U-Haul and tending to the dogs, giving them water and some much-needed fresh air. 

Most of the dogs appeared to be alright but about three or four were in heat distress, the OKC Animal Welfare told FOX 25, and one dog was later euthanized due to organ failure from heatstroke. 

The dogs were taken by OKC Animal Welfare to be examined and groomed. 

Officers identified Dexter and Linda Manuel as the renters of the truck and both were arrested. 

The Manuels face 36 counts of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor count of transporting animals in a cruel or inhumane manner and a count of violating commercial pet breeders and animal licensing. 

OKC Animal Welfare told FOX 25 that they believed the couple were running a puppy mill. 

June was the hottest month on Earth in recorded history, according to preliminary data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). 

Average surface temperatures for both land and ocean across the globe in June were warmer than any year since 1940. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 