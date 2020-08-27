Weeks following disappearance, Valley family still hoping to find their brother

A Valley family is calling for the community’s help, after their brother went for a hike and never returned.

The search has been going for more than a month but Ron Bethsold’s family is not giving up. They have been actively searching for him every single day, and even as the heat continues in the Valley, they are still hopeful he will return.

As of August 27, Ron, 44, has been missing for five weeks and five days. Ron was last known to be on a mountain at Coyote Basin in North Phoenix, off of 20th Street and Mariposa Grande.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

"We haven’t been able to find any trace of any of his belongings," said Ron's brother-in-law, Jacob Wilkinson.

Ron's family says he is an avid hiker, and the hike was no different than any other, until Ron's family didn’t hear from him, and they haven’t seen any sign of him since.

"It’s been a struggle," said Wilkinson. "Every time new information shows up, you jump at it and fear that’s what it is."

Ron's family, however, is not stopping their efforts. They are hoping someone in the community will come forward with any information that may lead to him.

"We won’t give up. We won’t give up," said Wilkinson.

Phoenix police are investigating, but officials say they have no new updates to the case.