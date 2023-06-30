West Main Fire burns hundreds of acres near Yuma

A wildfire has scorched hundreds of acres north of Yuma.

Firefighters say the "West Main Fire" is active and pushing west into California, along the Colorado River and north past the Laguna Dam.

West Main Fire

No evacuation orders are in effect at this point, but the infrastructure around Laguna and Imperial dams are at risk, as well as the Betty's Kitchen recreation and wildlife area.

Roads surrounding those areas are closed. As of Friday morning, there is no containment.

One firefighter has been hospitalized for heat-related illness.

Latest updates here: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/azcrd-west-main-fire

The cause is under investigation.