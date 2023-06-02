Wildfire closes some Sedona hiking trails this weekend

The "Miller Fire," a wildfire currently smoldering in Sedona's Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness, is prompting the closure of several hiking trails this weekend.

The lightning-caused fire sparked on May 20 and has burned about 30 acres so far. Forestry officials say the fire has shown "minimal activity" but continues to burn and send smoke into the air.

The Coconino National Forest is closing the following trails:

Secret Canyon Trail #121

HS Canyon Trail #50

David Miller Trail #164

Bear Sign Trail #59

Dry Creek Trail #52

Long Canyon Trail #122

Officials did not say when the trails would reopen.

The Miller Fire is at 31% containment as of June 2.

Sedona residents could see some smoke overnight and into the morning on Saturday, but authorities say smoke impacts should be minimal.

