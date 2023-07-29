Winds topple semis in Arizona, win free Subway sandwiches for life: This week's offbeat headlines

From strong winds blowing over a cluster of semi trucks in Arizona to a man getting stuck inside a Phoenix chimney, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

1. Watch this teen roll up to prom in a tank: Zack was waiting outside for what he thought would be a Range Rover picking him up. He was pleasantly surprised when he saw what was coming around the corner.

2. Man stuck in Phoenix chimney, accused of trespassing: Firefighters were called to a home near 39th Avenue and Camelback at around 1 a.m. on Friday and found a man in his 40s stuck in the throat of the chimney.

3. This real-life Barbie Dreamhouse in Phoenix is up for sale: As the movie-fueled Barbie craze continues, a Phoenix couple has the ultimate Barbie Dreamhouse - a transformed 1950s home - that is now up for sale.

4. Ancient Nero's Theater ruins discovered under garden near Vatican: The ruins of Nero’s Theater, an imperial theater referred to in ancient Roman texts but never found, have been discovered steps from the Vatican.

Palazzo della Rovere near the Vatican Monday, Nov. 26, 2007. ( Smiley N. Pool / Chronicle ) (Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

5. You can win free Subway sandwiches for life by changing your name: Do you love Subway sandwiches? Enough to change your name in tribute? If so, you could win free sandwiches for life.

Subway’s new Deli Heroes line-up (Subway)

6. Xbox announces pizza-scented controller ahead of ‘Ninja Turtles’ movie: Microsoft announced a contest to win limited edition controllers that smell like pizza ahead of the release of the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

Product photo of controllers (Credit: Microsoft, Xbox)

7. Lana Del Rey works Waffle House restaurant gig: Lana Del Rey, the 38-year-old "Summertime Sadness" singer, traded in her trademark vintage threads for a classic blue uniform to serve guests at a Waffle House.

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

8. NY plastic surgeon offers ‘Barbie of your dreams’ experience with $120K full-body makeover: "It's pretty much the whole Barbie experience, head to toe. You get your nails. You get your hair. You get picked up [for] the surgery in a pink Corvette," Long Island plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Blyer, also known as Dr. "B Fixin," said.

9. Strong winds topple 9 semis on I-10 in western Arizona: The rollover crashes happened between mileposts 46 and 48, about halfway between Quartzite and Tonopah.

10. Family captures ‘stunning’ video of synchronized whale breach off Cape Cod: "Just an amazing moment that I imagine I’ll never see again but will remember for a lifetime," Robert Addie said.



