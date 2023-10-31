Wishes granted for 2 teens to attend World Series

"I was diagnosed with SMA, which is a genetic neurological condition when I was 1.5 years old," said Ben.

Seventeen-year-old Ben from Wisconsin is defying the odds.

"He's never walked, crawled anything like that, but he preserved through life, he has no cognitive disabilities," said Angie Nelson.

Before heading off to college, he is living out his dream at the World Series.

"Nothing compares to the World Series, so to be a part of it and to say you went to the World Series is just unmatched," he said.

His mom and dad are taking in this once-in-a-lifetime experience with their son.

"Sometimes Ben has a lot to say, and yesterday he was speechless and that says a lot about his experience… so a very special day for certain," said Eric Nelson.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Seventeen-year-old Jesse from Missouri was also granted his wish to go to the World Series.

"I played baseball my whole life, I've been playing since I was 7, so I just figured it'd be fun to watch on the biggest stage possible," he said.

Baseball is what got him through the toughest year of his life.

"He was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, which is an aggressive child cancer," said Kristine Bauer.

Chemo and surgeries prevented him from playing baseball his junior year, but now he's back.

Jesse

"Luckily for me, it wasn't very far advanced – it was like Stage 1, Stage 2 – but of chemotherapy, surgeries, but doing a whole lot better. Now doing everything normal pretty much," he said.

Jesse's mom can breathe a sigh of relief now that her son is in remission.

"Just watching the strength in him gives me strength," she said.

Both families say this was such a great experience. Aside from watching the game, they also got to go on the field and meet some of the players.