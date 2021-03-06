Woman accused of trying to rob Phoenix bank said it was meant to be a 'joke'

A woman accused of trying to rob a Phoenix bank this week is now claiming it was all a misunderstanding.

Phoenix police say 46-year-old Kerri Lee handed a note to a teller at a Bank of America near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road demanding money.

Lee's personal information was reportedly written on the note as well. She was arrested once she tried to leave the bank.

The 46-year-old told detectives that she did write the note, but that it was meant to be a joke.

