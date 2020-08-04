Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting husband in West Phoenix

article

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly shooting and killing her husband inside a West Phoenix home.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened on August 3 at a home near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road after a victim dialed 911 to report that he had been shot by his wife.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim's wife, 33-year-old Samone Lomax was arrested.

Police say three small children were inside the home during the shooting, but they were not injured.