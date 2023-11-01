Woman arrested after running from deadly Phoenix shooting with gun in hand, PD says

A woman is booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Phoenix on Oct. 31.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 16th Street and Broadway Road.

When they got to the scene, they found 55-year-old Martin Tapia who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky

Witnesses reportedly told officers that a woman was seen running from where the shooting happened with a gun in her hand. Police say that woman is 36-year-old Rebecca Lopez.

She was found inside a nearby home and was arrested.

"Detectives responded to investigate the shooting by collecting evidence, looking for video surveillance, and speaking to witnesses. During the investigation, evidence was located to corroborate the witnesses’ claims. Preliminary information suggests there was a dispute between Tapia and Lopez regarding the use of a truck," Sgt. Krynsky said.

Lopez was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

No more information is available.

Map of where the shooting happened: