Woman arrested in Mesa hit-and-run crash that left 4-year-old girl seriously injured

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - Police say the driver who hit a little girl in a Mesa neighborhood before leaving the scene has been arrested.

Mesa Police say a 4-year-old girl was hit by a silver four-door car at the intersection of Main Street and Lesueur at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The girl was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a brain bleed, broken ribs, a punctured lung, facial lacerations, and facial fractures. She is expected to survive.

After the collision, the driver fled the scene. Witnesses told police the car had black rims and was driven by a woman with long hair. Surveillance video showed the car had a black sticker just below the driver-side tail light and a red and white object in the back seat. 

The following day, police found a silver 2014 Hyundai vehicle at an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Main Street that matched the description of the car involved in the hit-and-run.

"The vehicle was parked in a designated parking spot, which led officers to the corresponding apartment, where officers spoke to 48-year-old Veronica Laprada," police said in a news release. "Laprada was identified as the registered owner of the Hyundai and the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision."

Laprada was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of failing to remain at the scene of a serious physical injury collision.

Veronica Laprada

Veronica Laprada