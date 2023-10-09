Woman critically injured in 4-car crash in Phoenix

A crash in Phoenix involving multiple vehicles left three women injured, with one of them fighting for her life.

Phoenix Fire says the crash happened just before midnight on Oct. 8 near 51st and Sweetwater Avenues.

When crews got to the scene, they found four cars involved, with one crashed through a brick wall.

Three women were hospitalized. One woman is in critical condition, and the other two are in stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

