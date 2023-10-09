Expand / Collapse search

Woman critically injured in 4-car crash in Phoenix

Phoenix
PHOENIX - A crash in Phoenix involving multiple vehicles left three women injured, with one of them fighting for her life.

Phoenix Fire says the crash happened just before midnight on Oct. 8 near 51st and Sweetwater Avenues

When crews got to the scene, they found four cars involved, with one crashed through a brick wall.

Three women were hospitalized. One woman is in critical condition, and the other two are in stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Where the crash happened: