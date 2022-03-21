Woman dead following shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a woman is dead, following a shooting in north Phoenix.
The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood along 7th Street, south of Thunderbird Road and near North Mountain Park. The woman was declared dead at the scene by fire officials, according to police.
"This is being investigated as a self-inflicted gunshot wound of an adult female," read a portion of a short statement released by Phoenix Police officials.
