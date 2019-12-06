Woman dead in mobile home fire near Apache Junction

article

Firefighters say a woman was found dead early Friday morning in a mobile home fire near Apache Junction.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, firefighters responded to a mobile home on fire near Signal Butte Road and University Drive just after 1 a.m.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters found the mobile home fully engulfed with heavy smoke.

A resident told firefighters that someone may have been inside the mobile home, but despite firefighters' efforts to find the victim, she was later found dead inside the home.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will investigate the woman's death.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

