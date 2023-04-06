Woman falsely accused of hit-and-run settles lawsuit with Scottsdale Police

The City of Scottsdale has agreed to pay a woman $200,000, after the woman was falsely accused of a hit-and-run.

The woman, identified as Yessenia Garcia, was arrested in May 2020, and her arrest went viral when officials released police body camera video that showed how Garcia was treated.

Garcia, according to reports, was at a bar with friends when a random person jumped on the hood of her car, causing damage to the hood and the windshield. Meanwhile, a hit-and-run happened nearby, and police thought she committed the crime once they saw her damaged car.

In body camera video, a Scottsdale Police officer was seen reading Garcia her Miranda rights within 60 seconds. She was also not allowed to speak to an attorney. Eventually, surveillance video from the area showed that Garcia's car was parked for hours, in addition to showing the man jumping onto Garcia's car.

Garcia filed a lawsuit against the Scottsdale Police Department in 2021, and in January 2022, Scottsdale Police officials announced that they have disciplined some of their officers, following an internal investigation into Garcia's arrest.

"The employees who were found to have violated policy or fell short of department expectations received some degree of discipline or counseling depending on the severity of their policy violation," Scottsdale Police officials wrote in a statement. "The most serious of this discipline included one employee receiving a 40-hour suspension and another employee receiving a 20-hour suspension, both of which are unpaid."

"We made some mistakes, plain and simple, and the involved employees have been disciplined for those mistakes," Chief Jeff Walther said at the time.

The names of the police officers disciplined have never been released.

On Apr. 6, we spoke with Garcia's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, about the settle and what Garcia has been through.

"This has been a long battle, being wrongfully arrested having a needle poked in her arm, having to strip down naked in order to do a strip search," said Taylor. "Scottsdale Police did all of this to her, and she was totally innocent."

Taylor said Garcia is just thankful to be moving on.