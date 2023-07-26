Woman injured in Phoenix road rage shooting: PD

A road rage shooting in Phoenix left a woman injured early Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened near Peoria Avenue and 28th Drive at around 3 a.m., and no arrests have been made.

The woman told officers that she and a male friend were driving in an area near Cactus Road when she was shot. She was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Investigators say the suspected shooter was in a car behind the victim's vehicle.

Details about what led up to the crime were not released.

