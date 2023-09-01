Woman killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash, suspect sought

Police are searching for a man they say ran from the scene of a deadly crash in west Phoenix.

According to police, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road when a car was hit from behind by another vehicle, sending it into a power pole before rolling over.

When officers got to the scene, they learned two women were inside the car that was hit. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 36-year-old Akua Mashavu Safiya Miggins, died at the scene.

The man who was driving the other vehicle fled before police arrived.

"Additional details related to this incident, to include details about the man that ran, remain part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Rewards are being offered in this case for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

Area where the crash happened: