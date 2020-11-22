Woman killed in West Phoenix illegal party shooting identified; mother speaks out

Police in Phoenix have identified an 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed during an illegal party at a vacant warehouse.

According to police, the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Earll Drive on Nov. 21. Officers responded to reports of a shooting there, and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital. Police say four other people with gunshot wounds arrived at different medical facilities.

"We [were] cool. Having fun and then, 'Boop boop boop boop boop," Starlenna Williams said, in a report aired by FOX 10 on Nov. 21. Other witnesses say they heard more than 20 shots.

The family of the victim, identified as Lalaina Baldison, is completely devastated. Lalaina's mother, Annalisa Hernandez, said she had a bad feeling after her daughter didn't answer her phone calls early saturday morning. Annalisa said her daughter had just started working at Walart a few months ago, and met some friends who introduced her to these parties. While she warned her daughter to not go to these parties, Annalisa says her daughter was just going to have some fun, like other kids her age.

Annalisa described Lalaina as a good girl who was working on getting her GED and become a paramedic.

"She's not just some teenage girl that killed to a party, but she's my daughter, and she might not mean anything to anyone who is watching this, but she meant everything to me and my family," said Annalisa. "I had her for 18 years, and I don't know how I will live without her."

Advertisement

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.

(Alternate Link)

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters