Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say

Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning.

Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6.

McGuire had already been lying in the roadway when she was hit, police said.

The 61-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene, and the car took off before first responders arrived.

The crash is still under investigation.

