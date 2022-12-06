Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix

A child is dead following a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the crash happened near Seventh Street and Thomas Road. According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.

A man driving the westbound vehicle and two children inside the car were hospitalized. One of the children died from their injuries. The conditions of the other child and the man are unknown at this time.

A woman and child who were in the eastbound vehicle were not seriously hurt.

Thomas Road is shut down between Seventh and Ninth Streets due to the investigation.

Please avoid the area.