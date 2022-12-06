Expand / Collapse search

Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:16PM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix

According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

PHOENIX - A child is dead following a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the crash happened near Seventh Street and Thomas Road. According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.

A man driving the westbound vehicle and two children inside the car were hospitalized. One of the children died from their injuries. The conditions of the other child and the man are unknown at this time.

A woman and child who were in the eastbound vehicle were not seriously hurt. 

Thomas Road is shut down between Seventh and Ninth Streets due to the investigation.

Please avoid the area.

child dies phx crash

A child is dead following a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in Phoenix.