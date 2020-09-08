Woman missing out of Phoenix since Sept. 4, police say her car was abandoned

article

A 59-year-old woman is reported to be missing out of Phoenix since Sept. 4.

Julie Concialdi was last seen at her home in the area of 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m., according to a Sept. 8 news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

Later that night she went missing, police say her car was found abandoned near 20th Avenue and Monona Drive.

Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.