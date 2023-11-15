Woman ordered to pay nearly $39K for disturbing Phoenix to Hawaii flight

A woman who forced a flight to Hawaii to return to Phoenix has been ordered to pay a large fine.

Cayla Farris was sentenced in federal court and was given a time-served sentence of three and a half months, plus three months of supervised probation. She must also pay $38,952 in restitution to American Airlines.

Farris, 29, will not be allowed to travel by commercial aircraft during her probation without approval.

Authorities say Farris threatened crew members and passengers on a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii on Feb. 13, 2022.

Due to Farris' actions, the crew could not perform their duties, so the flight returned to Phoenix. The disturbance also caused several flights to be re-routed to Hawaii.

Farris pleaded guilty to interference with a flight crew member on Sept. 12.