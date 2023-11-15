Expand / Collapse search

Woman ordered to pay nearly $39K for disturbing Phoenix to Hawaii flight

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A woman who forced a flight to Hawaii to return to Phoenix has been ordered to pay a large fine.

Cayla Farris was sentenced in federal court and was given a time-served sentence of three and a half months, plus three months of supervised probation. She must also pay $38,952 in restitution to American Airlines.

Farris, 29, will not be allowed to travel by commercial aircraft during her probation without approval.

Woman must pay nearly $39K for disturbing flight

Authorities say Cayla Farris threatened crew members and passengers on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii last year. Due to Farris actions, the crew could not perform their duties, so the flight returned to Phoenix.

Authorities say Farris threatened crew members and passengers on a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii on Feb. 13, 2022.

Due to Farris' actions, the crew could not perform their duties, so the flight returned to Phoenix. The disturbance also caused several flights to be re-routed to Hawaii.

Related

Plane traveling at 14,000 feet forced to turn around after passengers notice 'noisier and colder' cabin
article

Plane traveling at 14,000 feet forced to turn around after passengers notice 'noisier and colder' cabin

A plane took off from an airport near London with two missing windowpanes, a government agency said in a recently released report.

Farris pleaded guilty to interference with a flight crew member on Sept. 12.