Woman on the run after Mesa Police say she shot and killed a man: What to know

article

A woman is on the run after police say she murdered a man who was found dead inside a Mesa home's bedroom.

27-year-old Kathryn "Katie" Hansen is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Keith Emmons on Feb. 7 around 2 a.m. near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road.

Police describe Hansen as a white woman who is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. She has hazel eyes, brown hair, Hansen has a tattoo over her right eyebrow that reads "Stay True."

Call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information about this case.

"The Mesa Police Department will prosecute anyone who hides or prevents the apprehension of a wanted homicide suspect under ARS 13-2512B1; Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree, which is a class 3 felony," the department warns in a news release on Feb. 28.

More reports:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: