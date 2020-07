article

The Goodyear Police Department is searching for a woman they believe to be involved in a shoplifting crime on May 26th at a Target.

The crime happened at 1515 N. Litchfield Rd. around 11 a.m.

The department released photos of the suspect and her pink car on July 6th.

Contact Sgt. Kyle at 623-882-7427 with any information regarding the case.