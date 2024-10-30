Woman's body found in far East Valley field; insurance deadline nears for some PCH patients | Nightly Roundup

From a gruesome discovery in the far East Valley to why some people might lose in-network insurance coverage at one Phoenix area hospital, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

1. Woman found dead in San Tan Valley

The victim, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, was found in a farm field west of Gantzel Road and south of Skyline Drive.

2. Where can I go to vote early in Maricopa County?

(We also have a list of early voting locations in Coconino and Pinal Counties)

3. Man accused of setting fires inside GCU apartments

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jacob Jarvis, is facing multiple arson charges in connection with a fire at Grand Canyon University that left two dozen students displaced.

4. Man survives shooting while his family died saving him

The victim, 19-year-old Jamal Avery, was shot in the face while repairing a fence in September.

5. Some Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona patients to lose coverage at Phoenix Children's Hospital

For some BCBS Arizona plans, in-network coverage at Phoenix Children's Hospital will end tomorrow, on October 31.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight