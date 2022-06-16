Expand / Collapse search
X Club: First members-only social club opening in downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix
X Phoenix opens members-only social club

FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

PHOENIX - A new social club in downtown Phoenix is the first of its kind and offers a rooftop lounge, fully equipped gym and pool.

X Phoenix, located near Van Buren and 2nd Avenue, is not only a residential building but also a membership social club called X Club, which focuses on creativity, health and wellness.

"Our social club isn’t necessarily "country club-esque" but we are cool because of the folks we attract, not who we are excluding, so we are extremely inclusive," said membership director Katie Litzsinger.

X Club is located on the 8th and 9th floors in X Phoenix, a 300-unit residential complex that opened in January.

"On the 9th floor you can find a state-of-the art gym which features state-of-the-art equipment that you wouldn’t necessarily see in a traditional-style gym," Litzsinger said. "We do have a yoga studio, which we host classes. We have this beautiful co-working space…that can accommodate 240 work spaces, and then we do have 24 conferences room on site."

Litzsinger says residents get a complimentary membership to the club, and non-residents can get memberships for $275 a month.

"It’s really interesting to look in retrospect and see the effects that the whole COVID era had on our social interactions, and it’s really awesome to see everyone looking for those meaningful connections," she said.

The club will have a grand opening party on June 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. by the pool. It officially opens Monday, June 20.

Learn more: thexlife.co/xphoenix




 