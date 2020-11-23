XpresCheck opens COVID-19 testing site at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport

Despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration says it screened more than three million travelers from Nov. 20 - 22.

That's the highest three-day total since March and AAA predicts 50 million people will travel overall.

COVID-19 testing began at Sky Harbor Airport on Nov. 23. There will be three different types: a PCR lab test, an antibody test, and a rapid test, but the rapid test isn't available yet.

Due to no on-site rapid test yet, it's a lab test that could take three days. That means a traveler could take a test, get on a plane, and not know they're positive for a few days when they're at their destination.

Here's what happens if someone tests positive while they're traveling:

"We work with a local CDC representative where we are allowed to share the identity with them. They'll add them to a do not fly list where they won't be able to go through security or board a plane. Without divulging their identity or why they're on a list," explained XpresSpa and XpresCheck CEO, Doug Satzman.

They can do 400 tests a day here and if you live in Phoenix, the city is covering the costs until the end of 2020. If not, it could be as high as $200, depending on the test.

Schedule your test online: https://www.xprescheck.com

At Sky Harbor, the site will be open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located within the Drugs & More store, which is near pre-security on Level 3 in Terminal 4.

