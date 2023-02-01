Zailey Unidad Flores: Have you seen her? She has ties to Phoenix, neighboring states

article

The FBI is asking for help finding a missing young woman who has ties to several parts of Arizona, including Phoenix, as well as neighboring states.

A missing person flyer was released by the FBI out of Las Vegas on Jan. 12 of this year for Zailey Unidad Flores – she was also last heard from on that date when the FBI says she was talking to a family member and claimed she was in Mexico.

She has brown eyes, is Black/Hispanic, and is five feet and six inches tall. "Flores is known to change her hair color with the common colors being brown, black or partially copper color," the FBI said.

She might go by the names "Luna," Uni" or "Zay."

The FBI says she has ties to the following areas, cities, and states:

Arizona

Maricopa County

Tucson

Phoenix

Laveen

Marana

California

Slauson Avenue and Skid Row in Los Angeles

Idaho

Michigan

Detroit

Nevada

Las Vegas

Reno

"Flores has scars on her left arm, left hand, left and right wrists, and vertical scars on her palms. She also has burn marks on both of her legs. Her left shins have burn marks that are brown in color, likely from cigarettes," the FBI says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the nearest FBI field office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: