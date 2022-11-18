Megan Plain joined the FOX 10 team in May 2022 as a sports producer, reporter and fill-in anchor. After spending the past five years on the East Coast, she's excited to return to the Southwest! Megan was born and raised in Southern California before earning a Sports Journalism degree from Arizona State University.

She spent three years as a sports anchor and reporter at News 3 (WTKR) in Virginia Beach, Virginia. During her time there, she enjoyed covering the many college and high school sports programs in the Hampton Roads area. As the television market's "Home of the Washington Commanders", she also had the pleasure of traveling for coverage of Commanders football.

Before moving to Virginia, Megan spent nearly two years in Gainsville, Florida as the sports director for CBS4/NBC 9 (WGFL). During her time there, she covered the Florida Gators, local high school teams and Florida's pro sports teams. She also hosted an SEC football show called Gainesville Gameday.

When she’s not working, Megan enjoys hiking, exploring local coffee spots, perusing record stores, and spending time with friends and family.

