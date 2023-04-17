Budda Baker wants to be traded, Kliff Kingsbury gets new job: top sports stories

The heart and soul of the Cardinals' defense reportedly wants out of Arizona, and Kliff Kingsbury has found a new job months after he was fired by the Cardinals -- these are some of the top stories in the world of sports from April 10-16.

1. Cardinals' Budda Baker requests trade, reports say: Arizona Cardinals five-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker reportedly wants to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL or be traded from the team. Baker's reported trade request comes after he scrubbed mentions of the Cardinals from his social media accounts and posted a cryptic tweet.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022, in Glendale, Arizon (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Expand

2. Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury joining USC: Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has joined the University of Southern California as a senior offensive analyst, the school confirmed. Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals in January after going 27-38-1 in four seasons with the team.

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 09: head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 9, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

3. Leonard scores 38 to lead Clippers past Durant, Suns 115-110: Kevin Durant scored 27 points for the Suns, who lost for the first time with him on the floor. Phoenix acquired the two-time NBA Finals MVP from Brooklyn in February, and injuries limited him to eight games — all Suns wins.

4. Arizona Cardinals getting new uniforms, report says: The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly unveil new uniforms leading up to the NFL Draft, which begins on April 27. The Cardinals' current primary jersey was unveiled in 2005.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium on January 08, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

5. Dallas Mavs fined $750K for benching star players: The NBA announced it will fine the Mavs $750,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy during the April 7 game against the Chicago Bulls. The Mavericks lost both of its final two games of the season and missed the playoffs.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L to R) Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. sit court side during the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on April 07, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Ge Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

