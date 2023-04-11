Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury joining USC, reports say

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly found his next job.

The NFL Network first reported on April 10 that Kingsbury will join the University of Southern California's coaching staff and work with the team's quarterbacks.

FOX Sports confirmed the report, saying that Kingsbury will join USC as a senior offensive analyst.

A former quarterback himself, Kingsbury had developed a reputation for working with young quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, who played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech.

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 09: head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kingsbury was hired as USC's offensive coordinator in December 2018 before he was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals in January after going 27-38-1 in four seasons with the team.

After being fired by Arizona, Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and rebuffed teams' interest in hiring him. He later interviewed for a coaching job with the Houston Texans.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.