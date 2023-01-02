Cardinals' J.J. Watt to retire, legendary soccer player Pelé dies: top sports stories

From J.J. Watt announcing his retirement, to a soccer legend losing his battle with cancer, a lot happened in sports as we wrapped up 2022. Here's a look at the top stories in the world of sports from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

1. J.J. Watt to retire from NFL: 'My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude': J.J. Watt, a three-time defensive player of the year, said that the Cardinals' overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day would be his last NFL home game. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt tweeted.

2. Pelé, legendary Brazilian soccer star, dies at 82: Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record three World Cups and standard-bearer for "the beautiful game," died at 82. The soccer legend had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021.

3. BYU football offensive lineman Sione Veikoso killed in construction accident: BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in Kailua, Hawaii, the team announced. "Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again," the Cougars wrote on Twitter.

4. Koo kicks short field goal, Falcons edge Cardinals 20-19: Rookie Desmond Ridder helped set up Younghoe Koo’s 21-yard field goal on the final play, lifting the Falcons over the Arizona Cardinals 20-19 to end a four-game skid. The Cardinals (4-12), playing with their fourth starting quarterback in four weeks, have lost six straight and eight of nine.

5. Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy gets testy with reporter after bowl loss: 'Don't be an a--': Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy got testy with a reporter following a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in downtown Phoenix after he was asked about potential coaching staff changes in the offseason.

