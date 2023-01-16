Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
8
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
from MON 6:48 AM MST until MON 11:30 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Cardinals move on from Kingsbury and Keim, Shaq eats a frog: top sports stories

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A day after their dismal season came to an end, the Arizona Cardinals made some big changes, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal followed through on his amphibious promise after Georgia won the college football national championship – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Jan. 9-15.

1. Arizona Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Steve Keim to 'step away' as general manager: Following a four-win season, the Arizona Cardinals announced that Kliff Kingsbury was relieved of his duties. Additionally, general manager Steve Keim "decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health." 

Arizona Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Steve Keim to 'step away' as general manager

2. Bills safety Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery: Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital, days after the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game against the Bengals. "We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery," Dr. Timothy Pritts said.

3. Cardinals 'plan on' trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins: report: According to a report, the Arizona Cardinals plan on trading five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason. TheScore reports that owner Michael Bidwell will express the idea to his potential general manager candidates.

GettyImages-1245573524

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks towards the sideline against the New England Patriots during the second half at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

4. Shaq keeps his UGA championship promise to eat frogs: NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal followed through on his promise to "eat a horned frog" after the Georgia Bulldogs crushed TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. "I'm a man of my word," Shaq said.

5. Peyton Hillis is off ventilator, 'on road to recovery' after saving kids from drowning, girlfriend says: The girlfriend of Peyton Hillis said that the former NFL star is off the ventilator and "on the road to recovery" after a swimming accident where he saved his children from drowning at a Florida beach.

GettyImages-124725539

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 11, 2011: Running back Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns laughs prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 11, 2011 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cincinnati won 27-17. (Photo by Tom Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Related stories

Bills' Damar Hamlin's remarkable recovery, Cardinals' nightmare season ends: top sports stories
article

Bills' Damar Hamlin's remarkable recovery, Cardinals' nightmare season ends: top sports stories

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continued his amazing recovery after he collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during a game, and the Arizona Cardinals season came to an end with another loss. Here's a look at the top stories in the world of sports from Jan. 2-8.

Cardinals' J.J. Watt to retire, legendary soccer player Pelé dies: top sports stories
article

Cardinals' J.J. Watt to retire, legendary soccer player Pelé dies: top sports stories

From J.J. Watt announcing his retirement, to a soccer legend losing his battle with cancer, a lot happened in sports as we wrapped up 2022. Here's a look at the top stories in the world of sports from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Sports in 2022: A look at this year's top stories
article

Sports in 2022: A look at this year's top stories

As we get ready to ring in 2023, we're taking a look back at the top stories in the world of sports from this year.

top sports collage jan 16

  (Clockwise from top left: Chris Unger/Getty Images; Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images; Prince Williams/Wireimage; Cooper Neill/Getty Images)