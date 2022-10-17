Cardinals' offense non-existent in Seattle, photographer shoved by NFL star: top sports stories

The Arizona Cardinals' offensive struggles continued in a road loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and a photographer filed a police report after being pushed to the ground by an NFL star – these are the top stories in the world of sports for Oct. 10-16.

1. Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9: The Cardinals failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for Arizona, who struggled all day to finish drives.

The Arizona Cardinals season thus far:



🚨💩🙏@RSaenzFox10 @MeganPlain and I have much more Cardinals coverage tonight on @FOX10Phoenix Sports Night pic.twitter.com/ahwdlxmVeD — Robby Baker (@RobbyBakerTV) October 17, 2022

2. Photographer shoved by Raiders' Davante Adams files police report, alleging injury: reports: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing potential discipline from the league after shoving a photographer to the ground during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Reports revealed that the man on the receiving end of Adams’ frustrations filed a police report alleging that he was injured as a result.

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

3. Robert Kraft, Dana Blumberg tie the knot in surprise wedding in New York City: report: New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg married in a star-studded surprise wedding event in New York City. The A-list guest list included the likes of former Patriots stars Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Ty Law, and Vince Wilfork. Page Six reported Elton John performed at the event, as well as Ed Sheeran. Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver were reportedly on hand as well.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 2 : New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his fiancee Dana Blumberg attend Serena Williams third round match on Arthur Ashe stadium during Day 5 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean Expand

4. Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's love of photography back in the spotlight after viral tweet: The sports world was reminded that Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson is an avid photographer and has been on the NFL sidelines as an accredited media member after a tweet of Johnson on the sideline for a 2011 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys went viral.

Football: Former MLB pitcher Randy Johnson on sidelines with camera during Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Glendale, AZ 12/4/2011. (Photo by Gene Lower /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

5. NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor: Basketball Hall of Famer and eight-time NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor. Mutombo, 56, played 18 NBA seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. He retired from the league after the 2008-09 season and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Dikembe Mutombo attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Previous reports

(Clockwise from top left: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images; Jean Catuffe/GC Images; Gene Lower /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images; Cooper Neill/Getty Images)



