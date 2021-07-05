NBA Finals: Bucks-Suns tickets in high demand, drive prices up

It is something basketball fans have waited nearly 50 years for. But seeing the Milwaukee Bucks play in the NBA Finals in person may still be something of a dream. That is because ticket prices on the secondary market are soaring.

"As far as being able to get seats from the primary source – getting them at face value – I think that time has passed," said James Bryce Jr. of Ticket King.

Bryce said the search for tickets has opened up on a hot secondary market for seats. A spot at Fiserv Forum will cost you big bucks.

"If you want a reserved seat, walking in the door with what’s been out there – you’re looking at around $600," Bryce said.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Lower bowl seats will set you back at least $1,000 apiece. If the team does well in Tuesday's Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns, those prices will soar.

"I mean, if the Bucks go in there and steal one, that will bode well for people be excited and the market will probably start heading north," Bryce said.

Fiserv Forum

The Bucks started selling standing-room-only tickets for $350 each on Monday, July 5. Only 500 will be made available for each of the Milwaukee games. As of about 2 p.m. on Monday, the team indicated there were limited tickets remaining.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Also Monday, the Bucks announced they will host indoor watch parties at Fiserv Forum for the first two road games.

"We’re going to be allowing people who want to buy a ticket to come into Fiserv Forum, have air conditioning and a seat. We’ll have the game running in there. It will be a $10 ticket," said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Marketing Officer.

Dustin Godsey

A portion of the Money raised from the indoor watch parties will benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. Learn more about securing a spot for one of the indoor watch parties.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1

Tuesday, July 6

Bucks at Suns

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 2

Thursday, July 8

Bucks at Suns

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 3

Sunday, July 11

Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)

Tip-off 7 p.m.

Game 4

Wednesday, July 14

Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, July 17

Bucks at Suns

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary)

Tuesday, July 20

Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary)

Thursday, July 22

Bucks at Suns

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Advertisement



