The Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade for All-Star guard Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports.

The deal was reported on Nov. 16 by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

