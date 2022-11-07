Struggling Cardinals fall to Seahawks, Astros win 2nd World Series: top sports stories

The Arizona Cardinals were hurt by their own mistakes in another home loss as their season continues to slip away, and the Phoenix Suns could be without one of their key players for an extended period of time – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

1. Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21: Geno Smith lost the lead for Seattle in the third quarter by throwing a pick-6, but then led the offense on touchdown drives of 75, 81 and 85 yards down the stretch, pushing the Seahawks to a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle sacked Kyler Murray four times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu, and held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks runs and is tackled by Myjai Sanders #41 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Novem (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Expand

2. Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship: Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in a winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway.

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images (Getty Images) Expand

3. Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time: Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 25, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Expand

4. Three-run homer blasts Astros to World Series win in game 6 vs. Phillies: While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Yordan Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. The 73-year-old Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager.

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after the Astros defeated the Phillies, 4-1, in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Expand

5. Former Vikings coach Adam Zimmer dead at 38: Adam Zimmer is the son of Mike Zimmer, who was the head coach of the Vikings for eight seasons before being dismissed after the 2021 season. Adam Zimmer was a linebackers coach with the Vikings from 2014-19, and spent two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson.

Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer stands on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

