Suns advance to NBA Finals after defeating LA Clippers in Western Conference Finals Game 6

The Phoenix Suns have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on June 30.

Compared to the 2nd playoff round, the Suns have had a relatively less than smooth road against the Clippers, with the team managing to hold a three-to-two series lead going into tonight's game.

Game 6 took place after the Suns lost to the Clippers for the second time in the series on June 28, 116-102. With the Suns' victory in Game 6, they are now headed for the NBA Finals.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

More Phoenix Suns news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters