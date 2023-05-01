Suns eliminate Clippers from playoffs, Cardinals make multiple trades in NFL Draft : top sports stories

The Phoenix Suns advanced to the second round of the playoffs after eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers in five games, and the Arizona Cardinals made several moves, capping a whirlwind draft for new general manager Monti Ossenfort – these are some of the top stories in the world of sports from April 24-30.

1. Devin Booker scores 47, leads Phoenix Suns past LA Clippers to win series: Devin Booker scored 47 points, including 25 in a spectacular third quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series in five games. The Clippers didn’t go quietly, nearly coming back from a 20-point deficit early in the fourth.

2. Cardinals say ‘erratic behavior’ damaged McDonough’s career: The Arizona Cardinals and owner Michael Bidwill deny they are liable to front office executive Terry McDonough for any claims he made against the team in a demand for arbitration, and say his "erratic behavior eventually damaged his career."

3. Murray scores 34, Nuggets beat Suns 125-107 in Game 1: Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Suns, with Devin Booker adding 27 and Chris Paul 11. Booker averaged 37.2 points in a first-round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

4. Arizona Cardinals select OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 after multiple trades: The Cardinals selected the Ohio State offensive lineman with the No. 6 overall selection on Thursday night, capping a whirlwind start to the draft for new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

5. Madison Bumgarner released by D-Backs after clearing waivers: Madison Bumgarner was designated for assignment on April 20, giving the team seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or place him on waivers. Bumgarner wasn't claimed and can sign with any team for a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.