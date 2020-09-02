Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Large air mass moves down from Canada next week, cooler than average conditions expected in Midwest

By Eric Manges
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Weather
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN - A large air mass of cooler air moves down from Canada next week and puts the entire Midwest into cooler than average conditions all the way into mid-month, at least. Sept. 1 marked the start of Meteorological Fall but Calendar Fall doesn't begin until Sept. 22.

With that in mind, it's likely that we'll be feeling like fall on Sept. 7th. 

Our average high from Sept. 9 -15 slides down from 74˚F to 72˚F and during this stretch forecast highs will be lucky to get out of the mid-60s. This month is a big transition into a new season and sadly by Sept. 21, the average high goes down to 69˚F. 

8-14 temperature outlook for September 9-15

It's possible this could be our last week of multiple 80˚F high temps until 2021 based on climate averages and our below-average outlook. It won't be until Monday, Sept. 7 do high temps really take a dive, so enjoy the warm weather while we have it. 

High-temperature forecast form September 2-7 in relation to average

While long-term temperature forecasts are tricky when it comes to exact numbers most long-term model forecasts keep us at least in the 60s. It is possible we could get even cooler with the coldest air staying in Minnesota. Multiple boundary and lows will pass next week that should give us a healthy dose of rain along with it.

Keep an eye on those Sugar Maples and our shortening daylight is bound to cause the start of color-changing soon! 

High-temperature forecast for September 9 for the Midwest